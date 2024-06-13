ENG
In south, 111 occupiers and 30 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were eliminated in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 111 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that during the day, confirmation was received about the reduction in the number of enemy personnel by 111 people.

The Russians also lost 30 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

  • 1 tank;
  • 6 guns;
  • 1 mortar;
  • 16 units of armored vehicles;
  • 5 boats;
  • 1 quad bike.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed the place of storage of ammunition and 5 observation posts.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 522,810 Russian invaders.

