Latvia plans to produce 155 mm caliber shells on its own

Latvia plans to produce charges for artillery ammunition of the main NATO caliber - 155 mm. The project will be implemented with

According to Censor.NET, citing the BBC, this was stated by the country's Defense Minister Andris Spruds.

"Together with our international partners Nammo, Nexter, Simmel (Nexter and Simmel have been renamed KNDS France and KNDS Italy, respectively - ed.), Italian, Finnish, Norwegian and French partners, the project will produce the charge model in Latvia," Spruds said.

According to him, it is necessary to increase the production of ammunition not only to support Ukraine but also to strengthen the defense of NATO countries.

Artillery shell charges are often produced separately from the bodies and other parts, which is how the production of 155-caliber shells is organized in the United States.

As a reminder, the German arms company Rheinmetall will launch production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine. The first vehicles will be ready this year.

