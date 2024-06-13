Latvia supports Ukraine in launching strikes against military targets in Russian Federation - Minister of Defense Spruds

Latvia fully supports Ukraine in launching strikes on targets on the territory of Russia, its right to self-defense is absolute.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said this before the meeting of NATO defense ministers, which will take place in Brussels today.

"We fully support Ukraine in launching strikes on targets on the territory of the aggressor country. Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and, of course, the right to self-defense is absolute... Ukraine has the right to strike those mainly military facilities on the territory of Russia." - said Sprudes.

In addition, he emphasized that Latvia supports Ukraine's membership in the EU, and announced the dispatch of the first batch of drones from Latvia.

Regarding the provision of long-range air defense systems to Ukraine, Spruds noted the existence of a shortage, in particular for the Patriot air defense systems.

"We provide various air defense systems, including short-range air defense systems. Latvia has provided short-range air defense systems, but of course, when we talk about medium and long-range air defense systems, there is a certain lack of these systems. But we see that progress is being made, but it also takes some time," the minister said.

It will be recalled that earlier the Ambassador of Latvia to Ukraine Ilgvars Klyava also stated that Ukraine has every right to strike military targets on the territory of Russia, as this is a legitimate goal.