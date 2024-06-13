ENG
Russians use labor of minors in occupied territories of Ukraine: 14 labor detachments organized in Donbas - National Resistance Center

The occupiers have organized 14 labor units in Donbas to work on construction sites. They consist of children and young people who will work in different regions of the Russian Federation during the summer.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, participation in such summer "entertainment" has become compulsory and voluntary. Kremlin curators have set a plan for local occupation administrations to organize and provide at least a thousand young "volunteers".

The NRC reports that, in addition to construction, girls and boys will be involved in field cultivation. They will also have to work as nurses in medical facilities.

"Meanwhile, the enemy continues to bring young people from Russia to the temporarily occupied territories to participate in propaganda activities. For the summer period, activists of the youth movement of Vladimir Putin's United Russia party arrived in the TOT of Luhansk region," the Center added.

