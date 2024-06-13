96 air targets were destroyed by Air Defense units of Land Forces during week

From June 6 to June 13, units of the Land Forces destroyed 96 Russian air targets.

This was announced by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during the week of June 6-13, the Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 96 enemy airborne intelligence assets and airborne threats.

Among them:

UAV "Shahed-131/136" - 19 units;

"Zala" reconnaissance UAV - 20 units;

reconnaissance UAV "Supercam" - 5 units;

reconnaissance and strike UAV "Lancet" - 28 units;

reconnaissance UAV "Orlan-10" - 17 units;

"Pryvit-82" attack UAV - 4 units;

UAVs of undetermined type - 3 units.

"In the context of intense combat operations, the Armed Forces units continue to land a significant number of enemy tactical UAVs, including FPV drones, using various electronic warfare means," Pavliuk added.

As a reminder, in May, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 218 occupiers' air targets.