Kyiv increases aid to AFU this year to UAH 7.5 billion - Klytschko

At today's session, the Kyiv City Council will allocate another UAH 1 billion to support the security and defense forces. Thus, the total amount of assistance to the defenders from the capital's budget will amount to UAH 7.5 billion this year.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Kyiv City Council will increase funding for programs related to the support of defense and security forces. By another UAH 1 billion. Of these, 800 million will be allocated under the Kyiv Defender program, and the rest will be spent on social support for soldiers and their families, and rehabilitation of veterans. Let me remind you that this year the capital has allocated UAH 6.5 billion from the budget to help our defenders. That is, a total of 7.5 billion," said Vitalii Klytschko.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that in addition to budgetary assistance to the military, Kyiv also attracts charitable assistance - drones, electronic warfare systems, equipment necessary for soldiers. And immediately sends everything to the front.

Earlier it was reported that last year, Kyiv allocated 10% of its budget to support the Armed Forces, which is more than UAH 7 billion. In addition, the capital provided social assistance to military personnel and their families.

