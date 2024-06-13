China lobbies for its own ’peace plan’ for Ukraine among other states ahead of Global Peace Summit - Reuters

By not participating in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, China is lobbying other countries for its alternative plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. One of the diplomats pointed out that such actions of Beijing are similar to a "hidden boycott" of the Peace Summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, which spoke to 10 diplomats.

According to Chinese diplomats, as the Peace Summit approaches, China has stepped up its outreach activities through meetings with visiting foreign dignitaries, phone calls and messages to foreign missions on the Chinese platform WeChat.

According to diplomats, the country did not criticize the Peace Summit in Switzerland and did not directly ask other governments to refrain from attending, but according to one of the interlocutors, Beijing told developing countries that the meeting would "prolong the war".

Read more: Ceasefire that allows Russia to hold occupied territories will only encourage aggressor to continue war, - Borrell

According to the two diplomats, China has told Western countries that many developing countries share its views on the Peace Summit.

China's statements on the Peace Summit

The agency recalls that last month, Beijing's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, visited Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and met with officials from developing countries at their embassies in Beijing.

In explaining why it will not attend the Peace Summit, China is trying to engage developing countries in the six-point "peace plan" it unveiled with Brazil last month.

The proposal calls for an international peace conference "at an appropriate time, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and an honest discussion of all peace plans".

Read more: Peace summit in Switzerland is not platform for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine - Borrell

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that "China sincerely hopes that the peace conference will not become a platform for creating a bloc confrontation", adding that "not attending it does not mean not supporting peace".

The newspaper said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also suggested that China could organize such a conference. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin also expressed his support for the Chinese peace plan, saying that Beijing "fully understands what is behind it".

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that forty-five countries have already supported the proposal, and more than two dozen have either joined it or are "seriously considering" it.

Read more: 15 countries have cancelled their participation in Global Peace Summit in Switzerland - media

Reuters was unable to independently determine the impact of China's lobbying for its peace plan, but the number of registered participants in the Swiss Peace Summit has decreased.

Global Peace Summit

On 15-16 June, the Global Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland, near the resort town of Lucerne.

The Swiss government has announced that 90 states and organizations have registered to participate in the first Global Peace Summit. The aggressor country Russia was not invited to the summit.

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

Read more: 15 countries have cancelled their participation in Global Peace Summit in Switzerland - media

China will not be at the Global Peace Summit

According to media reports, China has confirmed that it will not participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not perceive this fact positively.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that China's position is driven by expectations of how the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine will end, as this will determine China's further actions.