Stoltenberg: NATO to act tougher against Russian spies in response to sabotage

NATO countries will take tough measures against Russian spies in the Alliance in response to the Kremlin's campaign of hostile activities in the form of sabotage and cyberattacks.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"We have seen several examples of sabotage, arson attempts, cyberattacks and disinformation," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that on June 13, a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels will address "Russia's campaign of hostile actions against NATO allies."

Stoltenberg also emphasized that defense ministers will discuss options for NATO's response, including the protection of critical maritime and cyber infrastructure, as well as "tighter restrictions on Russian intelligence officers across the Alliance."