Over the past four months, Russian aircraft have accidentally dropped at least 93 bombs on the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by UP with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on June 11 and 12, at least 5 more bombs were found in the Belgorod region: in the village of Neklyudovo, the village of Batratska Dacha, the village of Novostroеvka, near the village of Leninske and in the village of Tseplyaevo-Drugoe. In all five cases, no one was injured.

In addition, on May 4, a RF plane dropped a FAB-500 on Belgorod. As a result, 7 people were injured, 31 houses and 10 cars were damaged. The Russian authorities concealed the cause of the bomb's fall, as well as the fact that the munition was Russian.

In total, over the past four months, Russian aircraft have accidentally dropped at least 93 bombs on the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. In particular, the invaders cannot clear about 40 fallen bombs in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

Earlier it was reported that Russian aviation dropped another high-explosive bomb on the Belgorod region.

