Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown: Situation in Kharkiv region has stabilized, Ukrainians are holding line

General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, is convinced that the situation in the Kharkiv region, where the Russians launched another offensive in May, is currently under control.

He said this at a press conference following the 23rd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Asked how the resumption of Western weapons supplies to Ukraine has affected the situation in the Kharkiv region, Brown said that it is "somewhat more stabilized now than it has been in the last few weeks."

"One of the things that Ukraine has been focusing on in recent months is strengthening its defense lines. And it has effectively strengthened them, which has stabilized the situation more," he added.

The top U.S. general, however, noted that the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region is forcing Ukrainians to divert some forces from other parts of the front "and stretches their defenses a bit."

"But the Ukrainians, as we have seen, are holding the line of defense very well. And in the Kharkiv area, they will continue to do so," he concluded.