Ukraine and EU plan to extend "transport visa-free regime" until end of June 2025

Ukraine and the European Union will soon extend the "transport visa-free regime" until the end of June 2025.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today, June 13, the government approved a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint authorized persons to sign this agreement.

Thus, after the visa-free regime is extended, drivers will be able to continue to carry out permissionless bilateral transportation.

"This is a powerful incentive for Ukrainian manufacturers. Last year, exports by road to the European Union increased by about 30% compared to 2021.



Liberalization also accelerates the import of goods and components needed by domestic businesses," Shmyhal said.



The Prime Minister also thanked the European partners for their solidarity and support for Ukraine's economic stability.

