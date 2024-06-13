Our goal is to transfer F-16s to Ukraine this summer - US Chief of Staff Brown

The United States, as the co-chair of the Fighter Jet Coalition, is doing everything to ensure that Ukraine receives F-16 aircraft this summer.

This was stated in Brussels during a briefing following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

"We are working online to make sure we have everything Ukraine needs. Our goal is to provide these F-16s this summer," General Brown said.

They also added that the United States, along with other countries that are members of the Fighter Jet Coalition, are training Ukrainian pilots and providing other training. According to the senior U.S. military official, the point is not only to provide Ukraine with F-16s, but also to equip them with everything necessary and to provide and train technical personnel.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that her country would hand over the first F-16 fighters to Ukraine this summer.

