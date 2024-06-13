Stoltenberg: Coordinating military aid to Ukraine through NATO will help plan investments and increase defense production

Coordination of assistance to Ukraine through the Alliance will increase the volume of military aid to Kyiv.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels on June 13, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

According to Stoltenberg, his proposal to coordinate military aid through NATO "will increase the amount of our support because it is a long-term commitment."

"And it will give Ukraine and the defense industry the predictability they need to plan investments and increase defense production," he added.

The NATO Secretary General also drew attention to the opportunity to ensure transparency and accountability in terms of who provides military aid to Ukraine and how.

"And we can use NATO institutions to work with allies and guarantee that they fulfill what they promised," Stoltenberg explained.