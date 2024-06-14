109 combat engagements took place in frontline yesterday, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in 8 sectors - General Staff

The enemy continues its offensive in the Kharkiv sector, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Orikhivsk and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalev, during a telethon.

"There were 109 combat engagements during the day. In total, over the past day, Russian terrorists launched 3 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using 4 missiles, 66 air strikes, including 94 guided bombs. The Russians made over 3,800 attacks, including 100 with the use of multiple rocket launchers," he said.

Situation in Kharkiv region

The enemy continues offensive in the Kharkiv sector. Eight combat engagements took place there yesterday. The fighting took place near the towns of Tykhe, Vovchansk and Hlyboke in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian defence forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region, as well as Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region in the Kupyansk sector.

Hostilities in the East

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Nevske, Hrekivka in Luhansk region and Torske in Donetsk region in the Lyman sector over the last day.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian troops stopped 13 attempts by the occupants to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Ivanivske, Andriivka and Novyi in the Donetsk region in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Mezhove, Kalynove, Yevhenivka, Nevske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Heorhiivka, where Russia attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 20 times over the past day.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, there were three combat engagements in the area of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russians are trying to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Over the past day, the invaders made 2 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in this area near Krynky.

