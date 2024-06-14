31 out of 32 NATO countries want to defeat Russians, but this is mistake - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban does not consider Ukraine's victory in the war against the Russian Federation to be mandatory.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Hungarian publication Telex.

According to Orbán, Hungary is one of the most loyal NATO member states.

"31 out of 32 NATO member countries want to defeat the Russians," the prime minister said, referring to all NATO members.

"Hungary's position is that this is a mistake. Even if it means that we are left alone among the 32," he added.

Orban noted that the victory of Ukraine is not necessary, but, according to him, NATO "facilitates war, while Hungary is on the side of peace."

The prime minister said that he does not want "even one square inch of Hungary to become a Russian military target."

