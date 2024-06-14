NATO should coordinate support for Ukraine more closely - Pistorius

NATO member countries should more closely coordinate their actions to support Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the German Ministry of Defense Boris Pistorius before the start of the second day of the meeting of the heads of defense of NATO member countries in Brussels, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Thus, the participants will discuss NATO's coordinating role in supporting Ukraine in matters of arms supply and training of the Ukrainian military. He called it "an important next step".

"We have to reach a new level in supporting Ukraine, NATO partners have to cooperate even more closely and coordinate more closely in the way they support," Pistotrius emphasized.

He mentioned Germany's initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, reminding that Berlin has already handed over 3 Patriot systems, having completed its part of the work, and now expects other contributions from them.

"Others have to contribute, and I'm sure they will," Pistorius said, while he admitted that there are "failures" in the topic of defending the skies on NATO's eastern flank, so the allies have to deal with this "twin-twining."

Pistorius also emphasized that NATO urgently needs a strong defense industry to fulfill its defense tasks.

"Russia's attack on Ukraine has created a new security situation in Europe, the peaceful order is under threat, so we cannot afford failures and deficits at this stage," the minister said.