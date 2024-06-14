Since beginning of day 41 combat engagements have taken place in frontline, in particular, 7 hostile attacks are ongoing in Pokrovsk sector, five of them have been repelled - General Staff

The invaders carried out six air strikes with ten guided aerial bombs, used 33 kamikaze drones and fired over 580 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10.00am on 14 June.

Hostilities in the East

The occupants' attack in the area of Vovchansk is continuing in Kharkiv region. The situation is under control. Over the past day, the invaders lost 72 men in the Kharkiv sector, 30 of them irretrievably. Three armoured combat vehicles, two artillery systems, nine vehicles and five units of special equipment were destroyed. Three artillery systems and five vehicles were damaged. Twenty-six enemy dugouts and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled two attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchane. The situation is under control.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled three attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical position. One attack near Nevske was repelled, and two firefights are ongoing in the areas of Nevske and Hrekivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, an attempt by the invaders to advance in the vicinity of Rozdolivka was successfully stopped.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops deep into Ukrainian territory. The enemy is continuing its attempts to break through our defences in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Novopokrovske. Seven combat engagements are currently underway, and five attacks have already been repelled. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. According to the updated information, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost 363 people in killed and wounded yesterday, and an enemy tank, two armoured combat vehicles, a cannon and a vehicle were destroyed. A tank, one armoured personnel carrier and a vehicle were damaged.

The situation in the Kurakhove sector is tense. The enemy launched 11 assault attacks. Two attacks were successfully repelled near Paraskoviivka. Nine firefights are ongoing in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders have intensified their activities near Urozhaine, and a battle is underway. The occupants are receiving a fierce rebuff. The enemy's attempt to storm our positions near Vodiane failed.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian aggressor made five attacks in the area of Mala Tokmachka. Our troops repelled all attacks.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, on the left bank of the Dnieper River, our troops fiercely stopped one occupant's attack.