Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff in Russia (updated)

On the afternoon of June 14, 2024, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine. As of 3:10 p.m., the all-clear signal was given.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air raid alert map.

As of 2:50 pm, the air raid alert map is as follows:

The Air Force also reported enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast and east.

At 15:12, the Air Force announced an all-clear signal.

