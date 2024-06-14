ENG
News War
Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff in Russia (updated)

On the afternoon of June 14, 2024, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine. As of 3:10 p.m., the all-clear signal was given. 

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the online air raid alert map.

As of 2:50 pm, the air raid alert map is as follows:

The Air Force also reported enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast and east. 

At 15:12, the Air Force announced an all-clear signal.

Read more: Explosion occurred in Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi region: Missile threat across Ukraine

