Stoltenberg: NATO has not agreed on funding plan worth 40 billion euros for Ukraine for year

NATO defense ministers have not agreed on a financing plan for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of annual assistance to our country in the amount of 40 billion euros.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference in Brussels, according to European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

According to Stoltenberg, the allies will continue to coordinate their position on this issue until the NATO summit in Washington, which will be held on July 9-11.

"We still have work to do to coordinate our positions on the amount of long-term financial assistance and on Ukraine's accession to the summit in Washington," the NATO Secretary General said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg repeatedly emphasized that the Alliance should maintain its annual support for Ukraine at least 40 billion euros.

