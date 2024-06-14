PO: Security agreement with US contains emergency response mechanism

The security agreement concluded on the sidelines of the G7 summit with the United States contains an emergency response mechanism, which stipulates that after the victory, in the event of repeated Russian aggression, the United States will react completely differently within 24 hours than it did in 2022.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva said this on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The emergency response mechanism stipulates that after victory, in the event of repeated Russian aggression, the United States will respond within 24 hours in a completely different way than it did in 2022, when we did not have such a document. Within 24 hours, representatives of the two countries should meet at the highest possible level and determine what types of additional assistance the United States can provide to Ukraine. Let me emphasize, additional. As of today, it is clearly stated that military assistance to Ukraine will continue for the entire term of this agreement, which is ten years," Zhovkva said.

He emphasized that the signed agreement stipulates that US military assistance to Ukraine will continue in times of war and peace. According to Zhovkva, the agreement specifically lists what types of weapons will be provided.

"Patriot systems will be the basis of our air defense, the United States will continue to provide these systems. F-16 combat aircraft - it is stated that there will be squadrons of them. That is, as many as Ukraine needs. Here, the United States will work together with its allies. We know that there are more than ten countries in the coalition of aircraft, and four of them have already offered specific numbers of aircraft. The United States, being an active member of this coalition, will also supply us with F-16s and other types of weapons specified in the agreement, artillery, relevant shells, etc. together with its allies," said the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Zhovkva also added that it is important that the agreement stipulates that the United States will provide financial assistance to Ukraine.