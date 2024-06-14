Stoltenberg on transfer of air defense systems to Ukraine: We are in close contact with several allies on this issue

.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has emphasized that he is in close contact with several allies to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

Answering a question about which countries are likely to send additional systems to Ukraine, as US President Joe Biden said yesterday at the G7 summit, the NATO Secretary General said he knew which countries were involved, but would not name them until an official announcement, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"NATO allies supply Ukraine with modern air defense systems. These include Patriot and SAMP/T, which you have already mentioned. Then I am sure that other allies will step forward. But I will not name specific countries now. We are in close contact with several allies on this issue. The Netherlands is trying to assemble because the Patriot battery consists of many elements... So they are trying to find other countries that have other elements and then assemble them into a full-fledged Patriot battery," he said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

The Secretary General emphasized that NATO supports these efforts, "we will work closely with our allies to ensure the supply of advanced air defense systems to Ukraine."