Stoltenberg said what new NATO assistance plan will change for Ukraine: We will ensure that support will be more reliable and coherent
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he would change the operational plan for expanding support for Ukraine approved by the defense ministers of the Alliance.
He said this during a press conference in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.
In particular, according to the NATO Secretary General, this program will provide Ukraine with more coordinated support, "greater coherence between the short-term needs and the long-term future of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
"For example, when we discuss the long-term future Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is extremely important that after this war is over, Ukraine is able to deter future aggression and defend itself against any future attacks," Stoltenberg said.
He emphasized that if NATO takes the lead in supporting Ukraine, "we will ensure that the support is more reliable, more coherent, that we ensure interoperability and that we align short-term and long-term needs."
Stoltenberg also said that NATO will oversee the training of Ukrainian forces at NATO training bases in Allied countries, support Ukraine through planning and coordination of contributions, and manage the transfer and repair of equipment.
"And then to support the long-term development of the Ukrainian armed forces, which will provide Ukraine with even stronger support than it has today," the Secretary General summarized.
