Russia must pay more than $486 billion for damages caused to Ukraine - G7 leaders’ declaration

Russia must stop the war against Ukraine and pay for the damage caused, which, according to the World Bank, currently exceeds $486 billion.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this is stated in the text of the final declaration of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries following the summit, excerpts from which are cited by the Italian news agency ANSA.

"Russia must stop its illegal war of aggression and pay for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. According to the World Bank, this damage currently exceeds $486 billion. Russia has no right to decide if and when it will pay for the war. Russia's obligations under international law to compensate Ukraine for the damage it has caused are clear, and we continue to consider all possible legal avenues through which Russia will be forced to comply with these obligations," the document says.

It is noted that the G7 leaders endorse the Ukrainian Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15 and 16 and intend to continue working to gain the widest possible international support for the key principles and goals of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Our ultimate goal remains a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in accordance with international law, the UN Charter and its principles, and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary," the final declaration says.

Earlier, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the G7 countries had agreed to extend a loan to Ukraine worth 50 billion euros, using the immobilized Russian assets.