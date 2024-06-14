Enemy is trying to improve tactical situation near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka in Kurakhove direction - AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, during the day, the invaders also continued to try to break through our defenses in the Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line as of 19:00 increased to 71.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of combat engagements increased to nine. Eight attacks were successfully repelled by our troops, and another one is ongoing in the vicinity of Pishchane.

Russian occupiers are active in the Lyman direction. The number of combat engagements here has now reached seven. The enemy continues to put pressure on our defense in the areas of Hrekivka and Nevske - two firefights continue.

In the Siversk direction, three attempts by the invaders to improve the tactical situation near Rozdolivka were repelled over the day.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense. There have been 24 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks, ten are still ongoing. Combat is currently taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokil and Novopokrovske.

The situation is also intense in the Kurakhove direction. The total number of attacks here increased to 15. Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled 12 assaults of the Russian invaders. Near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, the enemy is still trying to improve the tactical situation. He acts with the support of armored vehicles. He is suffering losses.

As of today, our soldiers have already wounded 60 and eliminated 36 occupiers. Two enemy tanks, an armored combat vehicle, two vehicles and a UAV ground control station were destroyed. Three vehicles and four enemy tanks were damaged.

The situation in other directions remained unchanged.