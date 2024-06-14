Europe is looking for ways to increase electricity supplies to Ukraine: available transmission capacity has reached its limit - operator of integrated power system ENTSO-E

Electricity supply capacity from Europe to Ukraine has reached its limit, and options for further increasing supplies are being studied.

This is stated in the report of the operators of the united European power system ENTSO-E Summer Outlook 2024, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Back in November last year, ENTSO-E agreed to increase the technical capacity of electricity supply to Ukraine to 1700 MW. Previously, the maximum possible import from Europe was 1200 MW.

Read more: Blackout schedules will begin today at 2:00 p.m

Due to regular Russian attacks on energy facilities, Ukraine has lost 9.2 GW of electricity generation capacity. This resulted in a sharp increase in imports, reaching 448,000 MWh in May, up from 225,000 MWh in April. In June, imports continued to grow to a record 31,904 MWh per day.