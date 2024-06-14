PO: China has deviated from its first peace plan, which began with restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty

In China's first peace plan for Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the number one point was the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty. The new proposal does not reflect China's initial attempts to return to international law.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office (PO) Mykola Tochytskyi on the air of the United News marathon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We paid attention to the Chinese plan of 12 points, and the number one point was the paragraph on territorial integrity and sovereignty, compliance with all provisions of the UN Charter. And the new proposal, which turned out to be a 6-point proposal, does not reflect China's initial attempts to return to international law at all," Tochytskyi said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Xi Jinping promised me he would not supply weapons to Russia

According to him, China claims to be in favor of the peace process, but at the same time insists that "without the participation of the Russian Federation, any kind of summit dedicated to the regulation of the situation around Ukraine cannot be held." "And to be honest, it's the Russian aggression. We understand that without a clear understanding that this is aggression against Ukraine, that it is the Russian Federation that has violated the fundamental provisions of international law, it is unlikely that the dialogue will be constructive," Tochytskyi said.

On the other hand, he said, Ukraine is open to cooperation, "as are the hundred countries that will join us at the summit tomorrow in order to give a political start at the highest level to the ten points of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula."

Read more: China lobbies for its own ’peace plan’ for Ukraine among other states ahead of Global Peace Summit - Reuters