EU ambassadors agree on framework for negotiations on Ukraine’s and Moldova’s accession to EU

On June 25, the first intergovernmental conference is expected to take place, which will officially launch negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.

This was reported by the Belgian Presidency of the EU in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that on the evening of June 14, the permanent representatives of the European Union member states agreed on a negotiating framework for negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

The first intergovernmental conference will be held on June 25 under the Belgian presidency, which is expected to last until the end of June. On July 1, Hungary will take over the EU Council presidency.

Earlier, Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib said that Belgium intends to hold an intergovernmental conference with Kyiv by the end of June to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Brussels officials insisted that official negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU should begin on June 25.

