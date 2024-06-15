Fighting continues in areas of Tykhe and Vovchansk, fighting in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

The greatest activity of the enemy since the beginning of the day, June 15, 2024, is observed in the Pokrovsky direction. Almost a third of all clashes took place there today.

As noted, at present, the total number of enemy attacks on the front line has reached 44.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the day, terrorists have been subjected to insidious artillery strikes: Bilovody - from the direction of Vnezapny (RF), Grabovskoe - from the direction of Staroselya (RF), Mikhalchyna Sloboda - from Guzovka (RF).

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Also, the aggressor from his territory continues to hit the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. From the side of Belgorod (RF), the enemy struck with two GABs in the direction of Synelnikovo. Fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Tykhe and Vovchansk.

According to the General Staff, seven enemy assaults are ongoing in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka, and Nevske.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy became more active in the area of ​​Makiivka, where the battle is currently taking place.

"Also, the occupiers are active in the Kramatorsk direction, namely in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar. Two skirmishes are ongoing," the report says.

The enemy is most actively trying to storm today in the Pokrovsky direction. Seven attacks have been repulsed, eight are still ongoing. The fighting is taking place in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, and Novoselivka Persha.

In the Kurakhove direction, the number of attempts by the aggressor to improve his tactical position increased to six. All are unsuccessful.

The situation in the South

Today, seven enemy attacks were repulsed in the Vremivka direction, in particular, in the Staromayorsky, Solodke, and Urozhayne districts.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.