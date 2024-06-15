Meloni: EU states will not pay 50 billion euros to Ukraine from Russian assets. These funds will be provided by US, Canada, Britain and possibly Japan
European states will not pay funds under the mechanism agreed by the G7 for the use of frozen Russian assets.
This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni at a press conference following the G7 summit in Italy on 15 June, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.
According to Meloni, a $50 billion loan to Ukraine will be provided by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and possibly "Japan, in accordance with constitutional restrictions."
"As of now, European countries are not involved in this loan. Given that all these assets are frozen in Europe, Europe is already involved by defining a guarantee mechanism for the repayment of this loan," she explained.
The Italian prime minister added that the European Council will still consider this issue, and the technical issues of the loan will be decided by the EU finance ministers.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password