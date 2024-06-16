Zelenskyy: Action plan agreed at Peace Summit will be brought to Russian Federation in order to record real end of war at second summit

The action plan agreed upon at the Peace Summit will be communicated to Russian representatives so that the second Peace Summit can record the real end of the war.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech at the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrayinska Pravda.

"There is no Russia here now. Why? Because if Russia was interested in peace, there would be no war. We must decide together what a just peace means for the world and how it can be achieved in a truly lasting way. The UN Charter is the basis for us.

And then, when the action plan is on the table, agreed by all and transparent to the people, it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia, so that at the second peace summit we can record the real end of the war," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that 101 states and international organizations were present at the summit.

"We managed to avoid one of the most terrible things - the division of the world into opposing blocs. There are representatives from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the Pacific, North America, and religious leaders. 101 participants. And no one has the privilege of deciding for another. This is a real multipolarity," he said.

Zelenskyy added that every state that is not represented at the summit, "but which shares the same values in deeds and words, will be able to join our work in the further stages of the Peace Formula".

"The very idea of war has already been lost. Putin must move from the language of ultimatums to the language of the world majority, which wants a just peace," the president also said.