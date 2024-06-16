Enemy attacked unsuccessfully in Vovchansk area, battle continues near Krasnohorivka - General Staff

During the past day, June 15, 2024, 118 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

In general, yesterday the enemy hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with three missile strikes, using eight missiles, 47 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 66 GABs), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 102 of them from rocket salvo systems.

It is worth emphasizing that since the beginning of June, the Russian occupiers have already used more than 1,050 guided aerial bombs on our military facilities and civilian infrastructure.

The situation since the beginning of the day

According to the General Staff, 41 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of this day. The invaders fired almost 500 times on the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked units of the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk region.

According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to more than 180 people killed and wounded, one ACV, two artillery systems, and four cars were destroyed.

The situation in the East

The assault of the invaders in the Lyman direction was also unsuccessful. Loss of positions is not allowed.

"The enemy is active in the Seversky direction. There have already been five combat clashes here since the beginning of the day.

Near Rozdolivka and Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack each. Enemy activity continues in the Rozdolivka area - three more combat clashes continue," the report says.

It is also noted that today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have already made 18 attempts to break through our defensive lines near Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, and Umansky. Nine attacks were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces, and the same number are still ongoing. The situation is tense. Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the Russian aggressor from advancing deep into our territory.

In the Kurakhove direction, the offensive action of the occupiers was repulsed near Paraskoviyvka, another battle continues near Krasnohorivka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces, the enemy has no success.

According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to: 85 people killed and wounded, one ACV, and three cars were destroyed.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, seven attempts by the enemy to approach our positions in the Water and Harvest areas were unsuccessful. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Also, two assault actions of the Russian occupiers near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotiny in the Orihiv direction failed.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the rest of the directions. The situation has not changed.