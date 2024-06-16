"Azov" about situation in Serebrianka Forest: our soldiers advanced 1 km in depth and 2 km along front

After the media published information that the occupiers had retreated from some positions in the Serebrianka Forest, "Azov" urged journalists not to report details of the Defense Forces' advance without official confirmation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Azov" press center.

As noted, on April 21, the 12th special purpose brigade "Azov" together with the 1st operational brigade "Bureviy" of the National Guard of Ukraine conducted offensive operations in Serebryan Forestry.

"As a result of joint actions, the units of the brigades advanced 1 km in depth and 2 km along the front, which completed one of the stages of offensive actions in their direction," the message reads.

"We ask the mass media and society not to create information noise and not to report details of the advancement of the Defense Forces without official confirmation from the media services of the 12th Azov brigade and the 1st Bureviy brigade," Azov added.

As reported, Palamar claims that the soldiers of "Azov" knocked out the enemy from their positions in the Serebryan Forest. The OSGT "Khortytsia" says that there are certain advances of the Defense Forces at the front.

