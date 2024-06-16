Summit in Switzerland is not discussion of peace, it is discussion of support for Ukrainian peace plan - Czech MFA

The global peace summit taking place in Switzerland is a great signal of support for Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Marian said this.

According to Marian, the Czech Republic considers the summit a success, given the fact that 100 delegations from all over the world are represented in Switzerland. He drew attention to the fact that representatives of the countries of South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia also arrived - even despite pressure from Moscow. Russia is very nervous about this, the diplomat added.

"This is a great signal of support for Ukraine. We consider it extremely important to show that long-term support for the Ukrainian peace plan. What is important is that the process will continue and, perhaps, one day Russia will be involved in it. This is not a discussion of peace, this is a discussion of support for the Ukrainian peace plan plan," said Marian.

He also emphasized that the Czech Republic believes that at this moment it is extremely important to provide military support to Ukraine.

Regarding the threats and ultimatums of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which he issued on the eve of the Swiss summit, the deputy minister of the Czech Republic noted that they demonstrate the entire essence of the Russian regime. He recalled the experience of 2014-2015, the Minsk agreements.

"When Putin talks about peace, there is peace according to his idea, peace on his terms. It is not peace, it is capitulation. We must realize this," he emphasized.