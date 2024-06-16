Russian aggression against Ukraine has led to global war, and peace in Ukraine will be global peace, - Portuguese President de Souza

Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine has led to a global war, not just a European one, and peace in Ukraine will be a global peace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza during his speech at the second plenary session of the Peace Summit on Sunday.

"This is a true global summit for peace, because Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine has led to a global war, not just a European war, and peace in Ukraine will be a global peace based on the UN Charter, international law, humanitarian law, multilateralism, nuclear safety and sustainable development for all," Rebelo de Souza said.

He also stressed that "the path to a just and lasting peace begins now, and with the Peace Formula (Zelenskyy's - Ed.) and this peace summit, the path forward will be unstoppable." "This summit in itself is already an impressive success," de Souza said.

In addition, the President of Portugal assured that his country remains firmly committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will continue to provide assistance to its government and people.

He also stated that "we have to take concrete steps and bring new partners to this process, all the parties that should have come today, urgently, very urgently, to ensure a just and lasting peace".