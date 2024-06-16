Ursula von der Leyen on engaging Russia in peace talks: When will Russia respect UN Charter?

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen voiced the condition under which Russia will be involved in peace talks.

The politician said this during her speech at the end of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, LB reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, Russia will be involved in the negotiation process on peace in Ukraine when it says it is ready for peace, based on the UN Charter.

"I call on Russia to hear the message from the international community - to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, to end imperialist violence and to return the children. When Russia says that it is ready for peace, based on the UN charter, when it says that, then it will be time to include it in peace efforts and to move towards peace as the final stage of the process. I hope this will happen quickly," von der Leyen said.

She noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently insisting on Ukraine's surrender. The President of the European Commission called the conditions recently announced by the Russian dictator for the start of peace talks "terrible".

"He insists on surrender. He insists on the surrender of Ukrainian territories. Even those territories that are not occupied by Putin today. He insists on disarming Ukraine, leaving it vulnerable to further aggression. No country would ever accept such terrible conditions. Therefore, it is vital that Ukraine is able to resist this aggression, and this is its right under the UN Charter," the politician said.

She also added that Ukraine will determine the terms of peace.

"Ukraine will determine the conditions for a just peace. The EU will help you (Ukrainians - ed.) in this and will continue to gather support around the world," the President of the European Commission concluded.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine would be forced to engage in dialogue with Russia, but our country would not allow Russia to speak in the language of ultimatums.