Zelenskyy names reason for failure of talks with Russia in Istanbul: No ultimatums are negotiations

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul in 2022 were unsuccessful because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can only speak the language of ultimatums.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference after the Global Peace Summit, Censor.NET reports.

Speaking to the press, President Zelenskyy explained why the Istanbul talks between Ukraine and Russia in the spring of 2022 failed. According to the head of state, no ultimatums are negotiations.

Zelenskyy also added that "with these ultimatums, Putin came in a tank during a full-scale invasion, surrounded our capital, and occupied many regions of our country." According to the president, "there were many of these ultimatums later, they were different".

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine will be ready to listen to China and Brazil when they join principles of the peace summit

In addition, the Head of State said that Putin's recent demands are almost no different from what he demanded in the spring of 2022.

"He does not have proposals, he has ultimatums... Therefore, any ultimatums for Putin are a need for a pause. A pause to prepare our military, to train them," the president added.

The New York Times recently published a document that Ukraine and Russia discussed in the spring of 2022. The draft of the so-called peace treaty was not agreed upon.