Ukraine is fourth largest arms importer in world, - SIPRI

In 2019-2023, Ukraine ranked fourth in the world in terms of arms imports. Ukraine's share in the global volume of imported weapons is 4.9 percent.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

During the period, only such importers as India (9.8 percent of the world's total), Saudi Arabia (8.4 percent), and Qatar (7.6 percent) were ahead. At the same time, Russia's share in the global volume of imported arms in 2019-2023 was only 0.2 percent.

In March, SIPRI reported that Ukraine became the largest importer of arms in Europe, with an increase of 6633%.