Enemy is focusing its main efforts on Pokrovsk direction. Fierce fighting continues in areas of Hlyboke, Chasiv Yar, Staromaiorske, Robotyne, Krynky - Syrskyi

For almost a week, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has been working on the Eastern Front in units of various groups holding defence in the most critical areas of the front.

Where does the Russian army concentrate its main efforts?

According to him, the nature of the enemy's actions has not changed significantly. In the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk operational areas, they are conducting active offensive actions of varying intensity, trying to break through the defences of our troops and capture important areas or settlements that affect the stability of our defences.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, where the majority of its attack brigades and regiments are concentrated. Fierce fighting continues in the areas of Hlyboke, Chasiv Yar, Staromaiorsk, Robotyne, Krynky and the islands in the coastal part of the left bank of the Dnieper," noted Syrskyi.

The Chief of Staff noted that the purpose of his work is to study the situation, assist brigade commanders in organising combat operations, resolve problematic issues, provide additional weapons and ammunition, strengthen reserves, etc.

"The enemy is well aware that as a result of the gradual supply of a significant amount of weapons and military equipment from our partners, the arrival of the first F-16s, which will strengthen our air defence, time will play in our favour and his chances of success will decrease.

Therefore, the command of the Russian troops is currently making every effort to increase the intensity and expand the geography of hostilities in order to maximise the depletion of our troops, disrupt the training of reserves, and prevent the transition to active offensive actions," he writes.

Ukrainian Armed Forces take 4 occupants prisoner

Syrskyi stressed that along the entire frontline from Kharkiv to Krynky, our servicemen demonstrate resilience, courage and patriotism, and most importantly, faith in our victory.

"In particular, the other day in Donetsk region, a Ukrainian soldier of one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine took four Russian occupants prisoner on his own. I believe that this act is a vivid example of the bravery and high morale of our defenders and certainly deserves to be recognised with an appropriate award. I thank him and all other defenders of Ukraine, who take their duties responsibly, for their selfless service," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summarised.

