Despite Russian propaganda, Russian military command warns soldiers about "disloyalty of locals" before sending them to Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Before being sent to Ukraine, soldiers of the Russian army are warned about the "disloyalty of the locals" and instructed not to enter into a dialogue with them and not to trust them.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"While Russian propaganda reports on "liberation" and "native Russian lands," the military command warns the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces about the dislike of the locals for them," the statement said.

According to the NRC, before being sent to Ukraine, Russian soldiers are instructed not to enter into dialogues with residents of the temporarily occupied territories because of their disloyalty. In fact, commanders directly tell their subordinates that they are not loved in Ukraine and should not trust the locals.

"Therefore, we should not think that Russian soldiers are deceived by propaganda and do not suspect that they are occupiers. The Russian army is deliberately committing crimes against another country to please its crazed Fuhrer," the NRC emphasized.

