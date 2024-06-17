ICC to focus on Russian war crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war, says Prosecutor Hollis

The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has focused its attention on Russian war crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was stated by the head of the ICC team in Ukraine, Brenda Hollis, during the workshop "International Law of Armed Conflict and Mechanisms for Holding Russia Accountable for International Crimes", Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"We are now focusing on crimes committed during and as a result of detention. We are looking at detention of both prisoners of war and civilians," Hollis said.

The prosecutor reminded that under international law, military personnel can be taken prisoner. They can be held captive, but cannot be tortured, killed, subjected to violence or other crimes. Civilians cannot be held captive.

"Even if it is lawful to hold them, you cannot torture, kill, sexually assault, starve or commit any other crimes against them," Hollis added.