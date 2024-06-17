Explosion occurs at military training ground in Czech Republic: there are victims

An unknown munition detonated at the Libava military training ground in the Czech Republic. The accident resulted in injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local edition of Novinky.

It is noted that the explosion occurred at a military training ground near the city of Libava.

The Czech army officially reported that it was a "serious incident" and that people were injured.

"We are working to resolve the situation with a serious accident at the Libava military training ground, where unidentified ammunition exploded. Unfortunately, there are victims at the scene. We are trying to provide assistance as soon as possible, a medical helicopter has arrived at the scene," the statement said.

The incident is being investigated by the Military Police.

The number of people injured at the range has not yet been reported.