When first F-16s and weapons arrive, time will play in Ukraine’s favor - Syrskyi

The Russian occupiers understand that the arrival of weapons and Western F-16 fighters will strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy is well aware that as a result of the gradual supply of a significant amount of weapons and military equipment from our partners, the arrival of the first F-16s, which will strengthen our air defense, time will play in our favor, and his chances of success will decrease," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

That is why, Syrskyi said, the Russian military command is currently making every effort to increase the intensity and expand the geography of hostilities in order to maximize the exhaustion of our troops, disrupt the training of reserves, and prevent the transition to active offensive actions.

