Situation is dynamic, Defense Forces in certain areas are forcing off enemy’s defensive lines and firing points - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Our defenders on the frontline are also carrying out counterattacks and driving the enemy out of the defense lines. The situation in the East is currently dynamic.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

The defense forces also assault the enemy's positions, force off their defensive lines and firing points. We are also carrying out our counterattacks and occupying their firing positions and driving them out of their lines. Therefore, the tactical situation is quite dynamic," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the Defense Forces are conducting successful operations in certain parts of the frontline, while the enemy has to defend itself.

The spokesperson also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not experiencing a shell famine. At the same time, he added that "everything is learned in comparison."

Watch more: Soldiers of 10th Brigade destroy Russian "Borisoglebsk-2" electronic warfare system in Donetsk sector. VIDEO (updated)

"Against the background of the enemy's use of a large amount of ammunition, they used to outnumber us, but our Armed Forces are superior in quality. We spend every shell wisely - on target," he added.

According to Voloshyn, yesterday, on June 16, more than 960 invaders, two tanks and 17 armored vehicles, 10 cannons and mortars, as well as more than 20 units of vehicles and special equipment were destroyed in the eastern operational zone.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 42 shelters and 8 ammunition depots together with the occupiers.

At the same time, he said, the enemy is attacking with aircraft dropping bombs.

"In May alone, enemy aircraft dropped more than 3,200 GABs across Ukraine. And since the beginning of June alone, the enemy army has launched more than 1,050 missiles at the positions of our defenders and at peaceful settlements and cities," noted the spokesman.

Read more: Despite losses, enemy sends units of 138th motorized rifle division into battle in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

As Censor.NET previously reported, the OSGT Khortytsia reported some advances by the Defense Forces at the front. Later, Azov reported that in Serebrianskyi forest, our soldiers advanced 1 km in depth and 2 km along the front.