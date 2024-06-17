Information on situation in Serebrianskyi Forest requires silence - spokesman of OSGT Khortytsia Voloshyn

The situation in the area of Serebrianskyi Forest is constantly changing.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the OSGT Khortytsia, said this during the telethon, ZN.ua writes, Censor.NET informs.

According to Voloshyn, information about the situation in the Serebrianskyi forest in the Luhansk region requires silence for security reasons.

"And for security reasons during the operation, I can only say that this information requires further silence for now. In general, this information will be announced in detail later," said the OSGT Khortytsia spokesman.

According to him, in certain areas of the frontline, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting successful operations, driving the Russians out of their lines and inflicting losses on the invaders.

Voloshyn also added that over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 960 Russian troops, destroyed two tanks, more than 20 vehicles and special equipment, 17 armored vehicles, 10 mortars and cannons.

Earlier, Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, said that the brigade's soldiers had driven Russian occupants out of some positions in the Serebrianskyi forest near Kreminna.

