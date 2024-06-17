Air raid alerts in Kharkiv region last in average 16 hours day, - Syniehubov

In the Kharkiv region, air raid alerts last in average 16 hours a day.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, wrote UP, Censor.NET reports.

According to Sinehubov, the Russian invaders continue to strike at the settlements of the Kharkiv region and destroy the civilian infrastructure of the region.

According to him, about 50,000 residents of the Kharkiv region are currently without electricity due to the invaders' actions. The relevant services are working to restore the power supply, but the work is complicated by the location of these settlements near the border with the aggressor country.

Syniehubov also added that prolonged air raid alerts and power outages are hindering the work of local businesses.

"The work for business is hampered by continuous air raid alerts - an average of 16 hours. There are also power outage schedules in operation. We are constantly communicating with our retail chains to maintain their presence in the region," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces against military targets in Russia helped to improve the security situation in the regional center.

