G7 Summit and Peace Summit: KSF to host special event with G7 ambassadors

On Wednesday, June 19, the Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event dedicated to the Group of Seven and Peace Summits with the participation of the ambassadors of the G7 member states in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the KSF.

At the invitation of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Chairman of the Ukrainian Business Foundation and Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16, the discussion will be attended by Martin Harris, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc, Ambassador of Canada, Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador of France, Katarina Mathernova, Ambassador of the European Union, and other diplomats and politicians. The event was moderated by Danylo Lubkivskyi, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

The live broadcast will begin on June 19, at 7:00 p.m., on the resources of the KSF and our media partners:

Facebook of the KSF

KSF website

YouTube of the Open Ukraine Foundation

YouTube of Arseniy Yatsenyuk

Facebook of Arseniy Yatsenyuk

Media partners of the KSF: Espresso, Censor.NET, TVA, Gordon, Gazeta.ua, Interfax-Ukraine, Media Center Ukraine, Glavkom, Ukrainian Crisis Media Center, Ukraine World, Den, Armiya'UA.