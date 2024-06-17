More than 20 NATO members have reached 2% of GDP in defense spending - Stoltenberg

As of now, a record number of NATO member states have reached the 2% of GDP defense spending.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this during a speech at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington on June 17.

As noted, with regard to NATO's defense capabilities, Stoltenberg stated that "European states are increasing defense spending to record levels."

He reminded that in 2014, only three members of the Alliance - the United States, Greece and the United Kingdom - met the target of 2% of GDP set at that time.

"Today I can announce that more than 20 member states will spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense this year. This is good for Europe and good for America," the Secretary-General said.

However, Stoltenberg did not specify which countries he was talking about.

The Secretary General added that NATO's defense spending will be one of the topics of his conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, whom he will meet later on Monday.

