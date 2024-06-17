Three firefights continue in area of Vovchansk, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

As of 19:00 on 17 June, the number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 89. Most of the fighting at this time of day took place in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, there are three firefights in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk. A total of nine enemy attacks were recorded here and near Lyptsi today. According to preliminary information, the occupiers lost 111 men in action today. Ukrainian troops also destroyed a tank, an armoured combat vehicle, and 23 enemy UAVs.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains tense. There have been 37 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled 22 assault attacks by the Russian invaders. Another 15 battles are ongoing. The situation is under control. The enemy is suffering significant losses, especially in manpower - currently, 290 dead and wounded occupants are known. The count is ongoing.

Five times this day, Russian invaders tried to attack our positions in the Vremivsk sector. Fighting continues near Staromayorsk, Vodiane, and Urozhaine.

The situation in other sectors remained unchanged.