NABU: UAH 16.6 million of losses were caused to state during procurement at Ministry of Internal Affairs state institution

The NABU and the SAPO uncovered a scheme to misappropriate public funds through the purchase of computer equipment at inflated prices. Among the suspects are a former head of a state institution of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the owner and director of a private enterprise.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

According to the investigation, in 2020, the head of a state institution of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in collusion with the owner and director of a private enterprise, secured a contract for the supply of computer equipment worth more than UAH 26 million. The company subsequently purchased this equipment through a proxy company from the manufacturer at market prices and delivered it to the customer at a price that was artificially increased almost threefold.

As a result of the scheme, the state suffered UAH 16.6 million in losses.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The director of the company was detained, the court imposed on her a custody as a measure of restraint with an alternative bail in the amount of UAH 3 million.

