Iraq and Jordan did not withdraw their signatures to Peace Summit communiqué, but did not sign document at all - Zhovkva

Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva explained the information that Iran and Jordan had withdrawn their signatures to the Global Peace Summit communiqué.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

He noted that these countries did not withdraw their signatures under the document because they did not sign it, they appeared on the list of signatory countries due to a technical failure.

Zhovkva pointed out that the Peace Summit used a system of "acquiescence" or "tacit consent procedure".

"Relatively speaking, the countries or participants that were considered to have joined were those that had not expressed their objection by a certain point in time. And there was just a technical glitch. Those two states (Iraq and Jordan - Ed.) simply withdrew their objection in a short period of time before the message was made public. Therefore, it is incorrect to talk about the withdrawal of signatures or the withdrawal of consent by these states," explained Ihor Zhovkva.

Read more: PO: Security agreement with US contains emergency response mechanism

He also noted that "work is underway" with these states, and they may just need more time. So, there is no withdrawal of the signature under the joint communiqué.

What preceded it?

This weekend, the Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland. Following the two-day event, 80 countries and four organizations signed a joint communiqué.

Later, it was reported that two countries had withdrawn their signatures from the joint communiqué on the foundations of peace following the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Watch more: I held meeting on results of Peace Summit and preparation of our next steps. We already have preliminary work schedule for summer months - Zelenskyy. VIDEO